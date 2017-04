Home Indiana JCPenney in Jasper to Close by End of July April 14th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

The JC Penney will stay open a little longer than anticipated in Dubois County.

In February, the company announced plans to close 138 stores by May due to low performance.

The store at Manor Center in Jasper was included in those closings.

Thursday, the company announced the stores will now close on July 31st.

