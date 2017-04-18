Jazz Shoes & Blues Coming to Evansville

An event is taking place April 22nd to help end homelessness in Evansville.

Jazz Shoes & Blues was created to support United Caring Services.

The night will have jazz music, hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar, and a silent auction.

Doors are opening at 5:30 p.m. at Old National’s Wayne Henning Atrium.

Live music will be played by Michael Gray and Matt Kincaid, and dinner will be catered by Acropolis.

The event will have three hours of dancing to sounds of BG3.

Tickets are on sale, and you can visit United Caring Services for more information.

