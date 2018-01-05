Jazz Series Coming to Henderson

A two-concert jazz series is coming to the Preston Arts Center in Henderson. The Jazz On-stage Series will offer music by the award-winning University of Louisville Faculty Ensemble and the University of Evansville Jazz Band.

The series will begin Friday, January 26th at 7 p.m. UofL Faculty Jazz Ensemble will play a tribute to the music of Miles Davis.

The Castle High School band will open for the UofL Ensemble with new music.

The UofL Faculty Jazz Ensemble actively performs on campus, regionally and internationally.

This series will continue on Saturday, February 3rd, when the UE Jazz Band gives an encore performance of their tribute to Duke Ellington. The 22-piece band rocked the UE campus in November with a sold-out performance.

All tickets will cost $10. Tickets for both performances will go on sale on Wednesday, January 10th.

For more information call 270-831-9800, or email Eric at eric.kerchner@kctcs.edu.

