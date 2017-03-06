Jaylon Brown Named to MVC All-Tournament Team

Averaging 25.5 points per game for University of Evansville men’s basketball’s two games at Arch Madness, senior Jaylon Brown earned a spot on the All-Tournament team for the second straight year. He’s also the scoring leader across the Missouri Valley Conference.

Brown started the tournament with 27 points in an 83-72 win over Indiana State. He also grabbed eight rebounds and hit three triples in 39 minutes.

In a matchup against No. 1 seed Illinois State, Brown rallied to get within four points of the Redbirds in the final minute. He finished the game with 24 points while hitting all eight free throws and dishing out four assists. He played just under 40 minutes.

Brown finished up the season scoring 20 or more points in the final six contests while scoring double figures in all but one game in the 2016-17 season.

