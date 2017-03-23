Jaylon Brown Earns NABC All-District Honor

Weeks after concluding his career with the Aces, University of Evansville senior Jaylon Brown is named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) All-District 16 Second Team.

Brown is currently preparing for a professional playing career. Read our exclusive story here.

Brown led the Missouri Valley Conference in scoring in 2016-17, posting 20.9 points per game. He was named to the MVC All-Conference Second Team, and earned All-Tournament accolades in the 2017 Arch Madness tournament. He also reached double figures in 32 out of 33 games as a senior.

Brown finished his career with 1,369 career points, which ranks nineteenth overall in program history.

First Team

Paris Lee, Illinois State

Jeremy Morgan, Northern Iowa

Markis McDuffie, Wichita State

Alize Johnson, Missouri State

Milton Doyle, Loyola

Second Team

MiKyle McIntosh, Illinois State

Jaylon Brown, Evansville

Landry Shamet, Wichita State

Deontae Hawkins, Illinois State

Sean O’Brien, Southern Illinois

JoJo Gentry JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.” More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments