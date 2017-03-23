Jaylon Brown Earns NABC All-District Honor
Weeks after concluding his career with the Aces, University of Evansville senior Jaylon Brown is named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) All-District 16 Second Team.
Brown is currently preparing for a professional playing career. Read our exclusive story here.
Brown led the Missouri Valley Conference in scoring in 2016-17, posting 20.9 points per game. He was named to the MVC All-Conference Second Team, and earned All-Tournament accolades in the 2017 Arch Madness tournament. He also reached double figures in 32 out of 33 games as a senior.
Brown finished his career with 1,369 career points, which ranks nineteenth overall in program history.
First Team
Paris Lee, Illinois State
Jeremy Morgan, Northern Iowa
Markis McDuffie, Wichita State
Alize Johnson, Missouri State
Milton Doyle, Loyola
Second Team
MiKyle McIntosh, Illinois State
Jaylon Brown, Evansville
Landry Shamet, Wichita State
Deontae Hawkins, Illinois State
Sean O’Brien, Southern Illinois