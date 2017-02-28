Jaylon Brown and Dru Smith Earn MVC Honors

Two Purple Aces players earned Missouri Valley Conference honors. The league announced that Jaylon Brown earned a spot on the All-Conference Second Team and Dru Smith garnered All-Freshman honors.

Brown finished as the top scorer in the MVC with 20.6 points per game. He has hit double figures in all but one of UE’s 31 games this season. Brown also led the team league with 36.6 minutes per games tied with teammate Ryan Taylor, hitting 86% of his free throws. He is also one of the top scoring streaks.

Freshman Dru Smith tallied 21 steals while blocking 11 shots during the game against Wichita State last Tuesday. He has posted 76 assists on the season against just 31 turnovers.

Brown, Smith and the Purple Aces are ready to take on Indiana State Thursday, March 2nd at 6 p.m. It’s the opening game of Arch Madness.

To purchase tickets, visit GoPurpleAces.

