Jay Cutler Exploring Potential TV Broadcasting Careers

Santa Claus, Indiana native, Jay Cutler is exploring potential TV broadcasting careers. The former Chicago Bears quarterback is exploring a post-football career in broadcasting.

Cutler has reportedly spoken with network executives about football-related TV roles, but Bus Cook, Cutler’s football agent, said the quarterback has not retired and “as far as I know, he wants to play football and would play if the right offer came along. Any football player would be smart to explore his options in case he doesn’t play anymore. But Jay is as talented as any quarterback out there right now.”

No NFL team has made a strong play for him in March or April, and it seems unlikely one would do so moving forward.

At one point the Jets contacted Cutler, but the team ended up signing Josh McCown instead.

Cutler spent eight seasons in the Windy City afterbeing drafted in the first round by the Denver Broncos in 2006. He only played five games in 2016 due to an injury and was released by the team on the first day of free agency. He’s the Bears’ all-time passing leader.

