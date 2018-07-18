Jasper’s Scott Rolen Joins IU Baseball Staff

Jasper native and former Major League Baseball standout Scott Rolen is an Indiana Hoosier.

The university announced Wednesday Rolen will serve as the director of player development for the baseball program. He will assist with on-campus recruiting and advise players who wish to turn pro.

“I couldn’t be more excited to add Scott Rolen to our staff,” said newly named IU head coach Jeff Mercer. “The impact Scott will have on the student athletes in our baseball program will be unique among college programs.”

Rolen, a former eight-time Gold Glove winner, played for four teams over his 16-year playing career in the majors. He played for the Philadelphia Phillies 1996 to 2002, the St. Louis Cardinals 2002 to 2007, the Toronto Blue Jays 2008 to 2009, and the Cincinnati Reds 2009 to 2012. He won a World Series with the Cardinals in 2006, and was a Silver Slugger Award Winner in 2002. He also posted 2,077 hits, 316 home runs, 1,287 RBIs, and 1,211 runs. In 2011, he became the fourth third baseman to have 2,000 career hits, 500 doubles, 300 home runs, and 1,200 RBIs.

“I’ve enjoyed watching the success and development of IU baseball over the last 5 years under Tracy Smith and Chris Lemonis,” Rolen said. “Hopefully I can be a positive contribution to future successes here in Bloomington. I’m excited to be a Hoosier.”

Rolen attended Jasper High School and was named Indiana’s Mr. Baseball as a senior in 1993. He also played basketball and tennis, and was a runner-up for Indiana’s Mr. Basketball.

Picture: IU Athletics

