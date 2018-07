Home Indiana Jasper’s Parklands Project Is Ready To Go July 7th, 2018 Warren Korff Indiana

Officials in Jasper cut the ribbon on a 75 acre recreation area.

“The Parklands of Jasper” sits on the site of the old Jasper Country Club. The city purchased the land and turned it into a park with amenities including a splash ground, a tree fort, and two miles of walking trails.

Even though the city just cut the ribbon on the new park, Mayor Terry Seitz says the property was purchased with expansion in mind.

