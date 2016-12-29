Jasper’s Memorial Hospital to Offer $25 Health Screenings

A Jasper hospital is offering residents the chance to stay healthy. Memorial Hospital will to check cholesterol and blood sugar for just $25 Friday January 6th, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. The hospital says anyone older than 18 can participate, but must fast for 12 hours before the screening. Drinking water and medicine is acceptable. The screening should last 15 minutes, and participants will have to pre-register.

To register for the screening, or for more information, visit Memorial Hospital’s Website here and click on the “health screenings”. Enter the company name as “Friday” and enter “2017” as the password. You may also register by calling the Health and Wellness Department at 812-996-2399 or toll-free at 800-852-7279, ext. 2399.

