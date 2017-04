Home Indiana Jasper’s Clay Street Bridge to Close for 3 Weeks April 24th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

A tri-state bridge is slated to close next month for three weeks. Jasper’s Clay Street Bridge just east of Wernsing Road is set to close May 1st for bridge work.

The bridge will close at 8 a.m. on May 1st until Monday, May 22nd, weather permitting.

During that time, crews will be replacing the bridge deck.

