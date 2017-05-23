Jasper’s Cal Krueger Makes All-Big Ten Freshman Team

Jasper graduate and Indiana University freshman Cal Krueger makes the All-Big Ten Freshman team. The pitcher is in the Hoosiers’ starting line up.

Since Krueger was named to Indiana’s starting rotation, he’s gone 2-0 in three starts posting a 1.62 ERA. He’s also allowed 16 hits in 16.2 innings. Krueger is fifth in the Big Ten in ERA (2.48) and 12th in opposing batting average (.244), according to IU Athletics. Krueger was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week on May 15 as he led the Hoosiers to a 10-2 victory over Penn State on May 14.

IU opens the Big Ten Tournament Wednesday morning against Minnesota.

