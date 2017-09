Home Indiana Jasper Mother Facing Neglect and Criminal Mischief Charges September 14th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana

A Jasper woman is arrested, accused of trying to run from police while she was drunk and with her two-year-old child.

Jasper Police were called about a domestic dispute when they say Ashley Luegers ran off with her child.

Officers soon tracked them down and say Luegers refused to get into the cruiser.

She’s charged with neglect of a dependent, resisting, criminal mischief and public drunkenness.

