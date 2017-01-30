Home Indiana Evansville Jasper Woman Charged with Sexual Misconduct with a Minor January 30th, 2017 John Werne Evansville Pinterest

A Jasper woman is arrested and charged with sexual misconduct with a minor.

24 year old Tabitha Benton was booked into the Daviess County Jail on a felony charge. She is accused of having sex with a minor between the ages of 14 and 16 last year. She was 23 years old during the time of the incident.

The Daviess County Department of Child Services started investigating last fall after they received the report.

According to court documents, the victim in the case admitted to sexual relations with Benton during a two-year relationship. Benton claimed she tried to end the relationship after learning the age of the male teen.

Benton posted bond and has been released from jail.

