Home Indiana Jasper Woman Arrested for Scratching Lottery Tickets January 4th, 2019 Blaine Fentress Indiana

A Jasper store clerk was arrested for scratching store lottery tickets.

Jasper Police arrested 34-year-old Amy Biddle for Theft and Violation of Hoosier Lottery & Gambling Restrictions.

Biddle is an assistant manager of Circle A convenience store on North Newton Street in Jasper. According to police, Biddle took multiple scratch-off lottery tickets and scratch them off. Then, she would use the winnings to purchase the tickets, after redeeming them. She would then purchase additional tickets.

Police said that, in the end, Biddle stole approximately $300 of tickets with having a $0 net sum upon using all of her illicit winnings to purchase addition tickets. She was arrested this morning and is being held in the Dubois County Jail.

Comments

comments