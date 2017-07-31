Jasper Vol. Fire Department Receives New Truck

One tri-state fire department is receiving a new fire truck. The Jasper Volunteer Fire Department received a new fire truck that will replace the current Squad One. Squad One has been in service since 1995.

The new truck has improved lighting, additional tools, and other new technology needed during emergency situations. This truck cost $577,796.07. It will be used at Jasper Fire Station 1 on East 6th Street.

Squad One will be kept as a back-up at Fire Station 2 in the Holy Family neighborhood.

This new fire truck will be formally dedicated in front of City Hall on Wednesday, August 23rd at 6:30 p.m. It will be debuted in the Strassenfest Parade on Sunday, August 6th.

Comments

comments