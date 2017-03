Home Indiana Jasper Utility Business Office to Close Wednesday for a Funeral March 7th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

The Jasper Utility Business Office, located in Jasper City Hall, will be closed for a funeral of an associate. It will be closed Wednesday, March 8th from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Anyone who wants to pay their utility bills during that time will have to utilize the drop box by the drive-through window.

Jasper City Hall remain open have regular business hours from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

