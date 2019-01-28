Jasper to Tab Tony Lewis as Next Football Coach

Sources tell 44News Jasper High School will recommend Tony Lewis as its next head football coach during Monday’s school board meeting.

Lewis most recently served as the head football coach at Richmond High School for the 2018 season.

Lewis was the head football coach at Reitz High School from 2008 to 2012, totaling 53 wins and 11 losses. He guided the Panthers to a state title in 2009. Lewis also led the program to sectional titles in 2010 and 2012. In 2013, he left Reitz to become the head football coach at Henderson County High School.

Lewis was an assistant coach for the Panthers from 1991 to 2002. He left Evansville to become a head football coach for a high school in Ohio for six seasons.

The central Indiana native was an all-state quarterback at South Putnam High School, where he played under former Reitz coach Bob Gaddis.

