Jasper to Begin Water Supply and Pressure Project October 5th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

The City of Jasper will be making improvement to their water infrastructure underneath U.S. Highway 231.

Starting in October, a project will begin that aims to replace 13,000 linear feet of existing water lines.

These lines, on average, are 80 years old and in need of repair or replacement.

Components of the project can be seen below:

Water Line Installation

Pressure Testing and Chlorination of Water Lines

Service Line Installation

Road Repairs

Officials say the water supply and pressure improvement project will be completed in three phases.

