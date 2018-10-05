Jasper to Begin Water Supply and Pressure Project
The City of Jasper will be making improvement to their water infrastructure underneath U.S. Highway 231.
Starting in October, a project will begin that aims to replace 13,000 linear feet of existing water lines.
These lines, on average, are 80 years old and in need of repair or replacement.
Components of the project can be seen below:
- Water Line Installation
- Pressure Testing and Chlorination of Water Lines
- Service Line Installation
- Road Repairs
Officials say the water supply and pressure improvement project will be completed in three phases.
These phases can be seen by clicking here.