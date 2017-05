Home Indiana Jasper Teens Safe After Being Rescued From The Patoka River May 8th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Three Jasper teens are safe after they had to be rescued in the Patoka River. Police say the kids were kayaking downstream Sunday around 5 p.m. when one of the kayaks overturned and drifted downstream.

The teens were stranded for almost two hours before rescue crews arrived. Authorities say no one was wearing a life jacket.

There were no major injuries, but the teens went to the hospital to be checked out.

