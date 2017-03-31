Home Indiana Jasper Teachers Receive Grant to Help with Training March 31st, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Jasper teachers are on the receiving end of a grant from the state. ‘The Getting from Here to There’ teacher workshop got money from the Indiana Humanities to support its programming.

Locally, that organization focuses on helping teachers with lesson plans and training. They will also get support going to lectures.

This year, the workshop will focus on educating about Indiana’s Buffalo Trace.

And third and fourth grade teachers will get priority for the training.

