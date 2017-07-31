Home Indiana Jasper Street Dept. Set To Work On Several Roads This Week July 31st, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

The Jasper Street Department will be working on several streets in the city this week. Milling work began Monday on County Road 400 West from Division Road to Shiloh Road in Jasper. The road will stay open, but drivers should expect delays.

County Road 400 West will be closed on Tuesday, August 1st, beginning south of Brescher Driver to 1200 feet south of Skyview Drive for soil stabilization.

This closure is expected to last about a week, pending inclement weather. Residents on Brescher Drive will be able to access SR 56 by using County Road 400 W.

Crews will begin the next phase of pavement preservation beginning Tuesday, August 1st around Jasper. Each street will be closed for about two hours, allowing the material to dry.

This process will continue through Friday, August 4th, pending inclement weather.

Each of the streets that are impacted by this work are listed below:

– Birk Drive 26th to 26th (circular)

– Alois Court 26th to 26th (circular)

– Silas Court Birk Drive to end of Cul-De-Sac

– Martin Court Birk Drive to end of Cul-De-Sac

– W. 26th Street HWY 231 to Nursing Home

– Sunset Drive Schuetter Rd to North End

– St. Charles St HWY 56 to Schuetter Road

– 41st Street 41st & Baden Strasse Intersection

– Mannheim Rd. Baden Strasse to 42nd Street

– Rhine Strasse 43rd to 45th

– Market Street 28th to Northwood Avenue

– Skyview Drive W.5th to 400W

– Northwood Ave Newton to Westwood

– Meridian Road 3rd Ave to Past Bridge

– 3rd & Westlin All of Sunshine Drive

– Sunshine Drive Division to Shelyn

– 9th Street Bartley to 455 feet east

– Carroll Street 10th to 13th

