Home Indiana Jasper Sewer Project May Cost Less Than Projected August 18th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

A sewer project in Jasper may end up coming in under budget. The city’s Stormwater Department is planning to do a sewer lining project in just over a month’s time.

The city budgeted $325,000 for the project, but one company has submitted a bid for just over $236,000.

The project will install resin on the side of clay sewer pipes under Vine Street, which should fix cracks in the pipes while avoiding digging under the road.

City officials say keeping any digging to a minimum was important because there’s already quite a bit of construction happening now in the area.

Storm sewer project set for Vine Street in Jasper

Comments

comments