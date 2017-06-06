Jasper Schools Address Need for Building Upgrades

The Greater Jasper Consolidated Board of Trustees hosted the second of two work sessions Tuesday to address the needs of district school houses.

Superintendent Tracy Lorey says each of the district’s five school buildings need some kind of upgrades but the greatest need is in the elementary schools.

“A lot of repairs need to be done and some of the repairs are virtually impossible because some of the parts and equipment that you need to do it are no longer manufactured. Both of the sites have issues with flooding and flood water which creates issues with moisture and air quality in each of the schools.”

School officials say it may be time to build one new school instead of fixing problems in the old buildings.

In a survey, eighty percent responded favorably to building a new elementary.

Lorey says the district is in good shape financially and could make the improvements without raising taxes. In all, the district is looking at an estimated $30 million for upgrades.

“It’s very important for our community to understand that we are in a position financially to be able to really take care and prioritize the needs that we have let simmer here for the last five years without over burdening our taxpayers.”

The superintendent says all of the schools would see improvements to the cafeterias and classrooms as well as upgrades in technology and energy efficiency.

The school board will hear recommendations at the next meeting this month.

