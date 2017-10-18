Home Indiana Jasper School Officials Release Expanded Plans For Future Elementary School October 18th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

Jasper school officials have released expanded plans for the future elementary school. When it’s completed, it will be a combined school for 5th and 10th Street Schools. It will be built just north of Jasper Middle School.

The new plans show how the 30 classrooms and the exterior of the building will look.

Officials hope to break ground on the facility in May.

These are not the final plans. Those will be presented at next month’s board meeting on November 27th.

A public meeting on the progress of the plans will be held on November 6th.

School officials hope to have the school completed by November 2019. They hope to have the school open in January of 2020.

The Corporation is looking to establish a school name within the next six months.





Comments

comments