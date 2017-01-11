Home Indiana Jasper School House to Move to Riverfront January 11th, 2017 Chelsea Koerbler Indiana Pinterest

An old school house in Jasper will soon have a new plot of land to call home. The school house is being saved by the Redevelop Old Jasper Action Coalition.

The Alexander School House was founded in 1878, burned down in 1916, and was rebuilt two years later in 1918.

ROJAC will move the school to the riverfront. Once there, it will receive TLC, including a new roof and new porch.

Visitors will be able to take a step back in time to see what school like was like nearly 200 years ago.

“This thing will have a lot of use opportunities like the school systems can use it as day trips to the school,” said Dave Buehler, ROJAC president. “It can be used for parties and birthdays and what have you for the child. It’s just a perfect fit.”

When asked if Buehler has any more projects in the works for the riverfront he simply said, there are always plenty more project being though about.



