Home Indiana Jasper Roads to Close for Installation of Sanitary Sewers February 28th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Some Jasper roads will be closed for installation of sanitary sewers. A portion of Division Road between St. Charles Street and U.S. 231 will be closed to install a sanitary sewer. That work will begin Wednesday March 1st, and it is expected to last two days.

Within the next two weeks, there will be a related closure on St. Charles Street between Division Road and 12th Avenue. That closure is expected to last for one day. Drivers are asked to keeps an eye out for a change in traffic patterns and signage.

Comments

comments