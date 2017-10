Home Indiana Jasper Road Work Will Cause Traffic Delays October 11th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

Some road work around Jasper could cause traffic delays this week. The Jasper Street Department will be milling Rumbach Avenue between 3rd Avenue and Meridian Road, beginning on Thursday morning at 8:00. Paving will follow on Friday, October 13th.

This road will not be closed, but drivers should expect delays.

The road work will be canceled due to inclement weather.

