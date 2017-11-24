Home Indiana Jasper Residents Could See Lower Electricity Rates November 24th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

Jasper residents could see lower electricity rates if a new rate schedule is adopted before the end of the year. That decrease comes after the Utility Service Board actually spends less than they collected.

The new rate structure would go into effect beginning in January, meaning that bills will reflect the lower prices in February.

Service fees will increase about three dollars in the first two years before jumping another 31 cents in the third year.

Comments

comments