Jasper Ranks in Top 5 Safest in Indiana

Jasper Ranks in Top 5 Safest in Indiana

January 22nd, 2019 Indiana

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Pinterest Tumblr WhatsApp

One Tri-State city makes it on the top 5 safest areas in the state. Jasper was ranked the fifth safest city in Indiana while Evansville was ranked 32nd.

The National Council for Home Safety and Security has just released a study that reveals the safest cities in the United States.

The study highlights the cities that have had the least amount of violent and non-violent crimes per population.

Out of the 195 crimes in the past year, only 35 of those crimes were violent.

Click here to see the full report.

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2019 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.