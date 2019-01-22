Jasper Ranks in Top 5 Safest in Indiana

One Tri-State city makes it on the top 5 safest areas in the state. Jasper was ranked the fifth safest city in Indiana while Evansville was ranked 32nd.

The National Council for Home Safety and Security has just released a study that reveals the safest cities in the United States.

The study highlights the cities that have had the least amount of violent and non-violent crimes per population.

Out of the 195 crimes in the past year, only 35 of those crimes were violent.

Click here to see the full report.

Comments

comments