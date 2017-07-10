Home Indiana Jasper Ranks in the Top 10 Safest Cities in Indiana July 10th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

One tri-state city is one of the safest cities in Indiana. Jasper is ranked in the top 10 safest cities in the Hoosier state, ranking number 10.

These cities were ranked based on FBI Crime Report statistics and population data, eliminating cities with less than 4,000 people, along with cities that did not submit a complete crime report to the FBI.

These rankings were also based on reported violent crimes, including aggravated assault, murder, rape, and robbery, and property crimes, including burglary, arson, larceny-theft, and motor vehicle theft.

Jasper is the only tri-state city who made the Top 20 list. Huntingburg comes in at 27, Tell City ranks 30, and Boonville is ranked at 46.

The top 10 safest cities in Indiana, include Ligonier (#1), Zionsville(#2), Berne(#3), St. John(#4), Lowell(#5), Carmel(#6), New Whiteland(#7), Porter(#8), Fishers(#9), and Jasper(#10).

Evansville comes in at 92 out of 97 cities in the state. Indiana’s capital, Indianapolis, ranks 95th.

For the full report, visit Top 20 Safest Cities in Indiana.

