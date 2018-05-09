Home Indiana Jasper Post Office to Host Passport Day Saturday May 9th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

An area post office looks to make it easy for travelers heading outside the U.S. to renew their passports. The Jasper Post Office and others across Indiana will hold a passport day this Saturday.

Jasper’s hours will be from 9 to 11 a.m. eastern time. The U.S. Department of State says it’ll take about six weeks to process passports from the time you apply. If you go to renew make sure you bring proper proof of U.S. citizenship and ID.

Current passport fees are $145 for adults 16 years and older with a separate payment of $35 to the Postal Service for its processing fee, and $110 paid to the Department of State for the passport application fee.

The total cost is $115 for persons under 16, which includes a $35 processing fee to the Postal Service and $80 to the State Department. The Postal Service also offers a passport photo service at a cost of $15.

You can download a passport application at the Department of State website.

