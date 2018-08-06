Home Indiana Jasper Police working to identify high-value theft suspects August 6th, 2018 Amanda Decker Indiana

The Jasper Police Department is looking for three people wanted in connection with what they’re calling a high value theft incident.

It happened at the Jasper Wal-Mart, Sunday, August 5 at around 11:30 p.m. The three suspects were captured on several surveillance cameras throughout the store.

Anyone who has information about the people in the pictures is asked to contact Jasper Police at 812-482-2255 or the anonymous tip line at 812-481-COPS (2677)

