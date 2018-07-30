Home Indiana Jasper Police Take Part In Lip Sync Challenge July 30th, 2018 Jessica Dixon Indiana

The Jasper Police Department is the latest to join in on the Lip Sync Challenge. The Department posted their challenge to Youtube.

The video begins with a dispatch call to police, then takes viewers around town as officers dance to big hits like “Poker Face” by Lady Gaga, Rihanna’s “Umbrella”, and Queen’s “Bicycle”. They even bopped along to the N’sync “Tearing Up My Heart.

At the end Police Chief Nathan Schmitt challenges all of the local departments that have yet to participate, while his police officers get back to work.

To see this full video click here.

Comments

comments