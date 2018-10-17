Home Indiana Jasper Police Seeking Suspects in Walmart Theft Investigations October 17th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

The Jasper Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two individuals involved in theft/forgery investigations at Walmart.

Police say one incident occurred on September 12th and the other on October 5th. Police believe both incidents are related due to the items stolen and method of payment used.

According to police, the wanted suspects were seen in a silver BMW SUV, and an orange Chevrolet Colorado Crew with a “Punisher Skull” front vanity plate.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call Jasper police at 812-482-2255.

