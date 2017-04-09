Home Indiana Jasper Police Seeking Information in Hit and Run Accident April 9th, 2017 Bri Williams Indiana Pinterest

The Jasper Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating the driver of a vehicle that fled the scene of an accident.

Police say the vehicle struck a house in the 1300 block of Newton Street, then fled the scene. Witnesses describe the vehicle as an older model, red Jeep Cherokee with loud exhaust and a rusted rear bumper.

The vehicle will have considerable damage to the passenger side of the vehicle. The vehicle was last seen traveling West bound on 13TH Street.

Anyone with information regarding this accident is asked to contact the Jasper Police Department.

