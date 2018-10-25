Home Indiana Jasper Police Seeking Alleged Assault Suspect October 25th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Jasper police are asking for help identifying a suspect in an alleged assault.

The incident happened on October 24th around 8:45PM in the 400 block of West Ninth Street, two blocks west of Newton Street.

Police say the suspect, described as a young man wearing a hooded sweatshirt, tried to take a woman’s purse.

JPD says the victim was battered during the incident and the suspect ran off without the purse.

Anyone with information or any surveillance video in this area is asked to call the Jasper Police Department at 812-482-2255.

Comments

comments