Jasper Police Searching for Hit and Run Suspect February 1st, 2017 Amanda Decker

A hit and run in Jasper leads to a search for the person responsible. The incident happened back on January 27th around 2:20 PM.

The surveillance video from the Holiday Liquors South parking lot shows a white Chevy pickup truck backing out and hitting an unoccupied red SUV parked next to it. Witnesses say the driver of the pick up took off. Now police are trying to identify that person.

The suspect was also captured on surveillance video inside the liquor store. If you have any information about who this suspect may be, please contact police.

Amanda Decker



