Jasper Police are looking for a suspect involved in a theft case from a week ago. Authorities say, someone stole from the Uebelhors on Sunday, June 11th around 7 a.m.

The vehicle the suspect was driving was caught on surveillance camera after the alleged incident. They are looking for a new model GMC Yukon that they believe is linked to that theft.

Anyone with information about the owner of this vehicle or the incident is asked to call JPD.

