Jasper Police are looking for information on a stolen trailer.

According to police, someone stole a 10′ by 6′ Bri-Mar trailer last November. The trailer was stolen on Vine Street in the area where Monster Recyling previously operated.

There is a $2500 reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the responsible party for the theft.

