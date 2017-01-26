Home Indiana Jasper Police Receive Calls About New IRS Scam January 26th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Jasper Police are receiving multiple calls about a new IRS scam. Scammers are posing as the IRS or Treasury Department and asking residents for their personal information. Officers want to remind residents that the IRS will not call and demand immediate payments from them. The IRS will not ask for any personal information or payment using a prepaid card or wire transfer. Just remember, the IRS does not use threat tactics such as sending police to your home, lawsuits or imprisonment.

Officials say if you ever get a call like this hang up and never give them any personal information or money.

