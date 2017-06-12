Jasper Police Offers $1000 Reward On Whereabouts of Car Thief
Jasper Police need the public’s help finding the person or people who broke into several cars and garages overnight.
Police say a few of the vehicles were vandalize too along portions of west Fourth Street, Redbud Lane, Scarlet Oak Drive, Daffodil Court and Daisy Lane.
All tolled, they made off with about $2500 in cash and property.
Anyone with information is asked to call Jasper Police or the Anonymous Tip Line.
Police are offering a $1000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible.