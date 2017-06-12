Home Indiana Jasper Police Offers $1000 Reward On Whereabouts of Car Thief June 12th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana Pinterest

Jasper Police need the public’s help finding the person or people who broke into several cars and garages overnight.

Police say a few of the vehicles were vandalize too along portions of west Fourth Street, Redbud Lane, Scarlet Oak Drive, Daffodil Court and Daisy Lane.

All tolled, they made off with about $2500 in cash and property.

Anyone with information is asked to call Jasper Police or the Anonymous Tip Line.

Police are offering a $1000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible.

