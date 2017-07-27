Jasper Police Need Help Identifying Two Swap Shop Theft Suspect
Jasper Police are looking to identify two suspects they say are responsible for stealing more than a dozen video games from the Swap Shop. Officers say the two men stole more than a dozen video games for various gaming systems at the Swap Shop on Monday, July 24th around 2:40 p.m.
Surveillance video shows the two men left the store going northbound on 3rd Avenue, driving what appears to be a white or silver Mazda hatchback.
If you have information about these two men, you are asked to call JPD at (812) 482-2255 or the anonymous tip line at (812) 481-COPS(2677).