Home Indiana Jasper Police Need Help Identifying Two Swap Shop Theft Suspect July 27th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Jasper Police are looking to identify two suspects they say are responsible for stealing more than a dozen video games from the Swap Shop. Officers say the two men stole more than a dozen video games for various gaming systems at the Swap Shop on Monday, July 24th around 2:40 p.m.

Surveillance video shows the two men left the store going northbound on 3rd Avenue, driving what appears to be a white or silver Mazda hatchback.

If you have information about these two men, you are asked to call JPD at (812) 482-2255 or the anonymous tip line at (812) 481-COPS(2677).





Comments

comments