Jasper Police Need Help Finding who Broke into Villa Pizzeria

Police are asking for the public’s help finding the person who broke into a Jasper pizza place over the weekend.

Jasper Police say sometime between Friday night at 10:00 and Saturday morning, someone broke into the Villa Pizzeria.

The window on the side of the building was broken. Officials think that’s how the burglar got in.

There’s no word on what was taken.

If you have information about this incident, you are asked to call the Jasper Police Department.

