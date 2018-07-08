Jasper Police Looking For Car Thief
Jasper police are looking the person who stole a car from an area Walmart.
Police say the car was taken around 11:30 Saturday night from the Walmart in Jasper. The car was a 2007 dark blue Chevy Impala. the front driver’s side door was broken out and covered with a trash bag. The license plate number on the car is VNY806.
The man believed to be responsible for the theft was captured on surveillance video. He is described as a white male with dark hari, medium height and larger build.
Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Jasper Police.