Home Indiana Jasper Police Department Receives Medication Disposal Unit March 29th, 2018 Britney Taylor Indiana

The Jasper Police Department is adding a medication disposal unit in a joint effort by CVS Health and Partnership for Drug-Free Kids.

This drug collection is designed to give people a safe and convenient way to dispose of unused medications. It’s also designed to help address and prevent prescription drug abuse.

The Medication Disposal for Safer Communities program has donated more than 800 drug collection units to police departments across the country, which have collected more than 100 metric tons of unwanted medication.

The new disposal site will be available 24 hours a day in the lobby of the police department located at 309 East 6th Street in Jasper.

Comments

comments