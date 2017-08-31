Home Indiana Jasper Police Chief Laid To Rest August 31st, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

The people of Jasper laid to rest the city’s police chief Thursday. Chief Mike Bennett died Friday at Memorial Hospital of natural causes, and police joined mourners on a procession through Jasper.

Bennett was currently serving in his role at the time of his death. He became the city’s police chief in 2012, but began his career in law enforcement more than three decades ago.

The funeral was held at Redemption Christian Church in Jasper.

All flags on the funeral procession route were lowered to half staff.

