Home Indiana Jasper Police Arrest Man After Fight Turns Physical November 1st, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

Jasper Police arrested a man after a fight turned physical. It happened in the 300 block of East Fourth Street Tuesday night just after 10:30.

Police say they arrested Joseph Uppencamp for beating and strangling a woman.

Uppencamp is being held in the Dubois County Jail on Strangulation and Domestic Battery charges.

There’s no word on the woman’s condition.

Comments

comments