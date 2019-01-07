Home Kentucky Jasper Police Arrest Man Accused of Fleeing Car Accident January 7th, 2019 Mitch Angle Kentucky

Jasper police have arrested a man after witnesses say he fled the scene of a car accident over the weekend.

Steven Lang was arrested after witnesses say he drove away from an accident he caused at the intersection of Newton Street and Baden Strasse. According to police, the other driver involved in the accident was transported to a hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.

Police were eventually able to track down Lang at a home in the 4500 Block of Downey Street. When officers arrived, they say Lang was intoxicated and became non-compliant with officers.

Lang was taken into custody and is being held in the Dubois County Detention Center.

