Jasper PD Seeking Information on Alleged Assault

The Jasper Police Department is asking for help in learning details of an alleged assault.

The victim says he was assaulted around 9:30 Wednesday night by two males in a wooded area on the Riverwalk, south of the 15th Street entrance. He received minor injuries, and refused medical treatment.

The victim describes the first suspect as being around 6 feet tall, in his early 20s, with an average build and black hair styled in a buzz cut. The second suspect is described as being around 5’10” and 200 pounds, also in his early 20s, with brown hair.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who has information that might help police, is asked to call the police at (812)482-2255 or call the anonymous tip line at (812)481-COPS.

